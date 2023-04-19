Summer Time, Pool Time

Since it it almost outdoor pool, beach and lake season in Northern Ohio, it can be an exciting time for everyone. We are lucky to have many communities that are considered "lakefront," along with water sources including ponds, pools, rivers and lakes. With all of the beauty and excitement in these options there are always some rules and considerations that should be learned and respected. It really does not require a lot of water for a drowning incident to happen.

Just because someone is wearing a life jacket does not always mean that they get to have access to everything at the facility involving water. Life jackets are sized by weight and should be US Coast Guard approved. An acceptable option for the smaller children are the floaty vests with a zipper in the back and attached arm bands. Any inflatable water wings, rafts, tubes are not always the best or safest option. If they get a hole in them and deflate, they are not going to work. Slides and play structures usually have height requirements and weight limits. Check these out before it is assumed that everyone is eligible to use them. Diving boards are attached to a deeper water area. Safe diving should be happening in about 9 feet or more of water. Everyone needs to be able to swim to access these. Most facilities request or require a swim test before the diving boards can be used.

Some pool facilities allow toys such as dive rings or water toys. This does not necessarily mean a full clothes basket of toys to just dump into the water. If you do bring toys with you, be sure to take them with you when you leave.

For the smaller children going to the beach or pool, they should always have an adult with them. Teach your littles to make sure they are counting and waiting so someone knows they are ready to jump in. Have them do a people check so they are not jumping or landing on other people.

If you are on a boat, kayak, canoe, jet ski or tube, wear a life jacket. Having it next to you on the bottom of the boat does not do any good. Pay attention to the posted warnings and marine flags at the facilities and beaches. They all mean something that is safety related.

Respect the water sources. Follow the rules and be safe. Have a terrific summer enjoying everything that is available in all of our communities related to being in, on or around the water in Northern Ohio.

Patricia Resor is a lifeguard and learn-to-swim instructor.