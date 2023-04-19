On Sunday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance is proud to premiere a new event to give a fresh spring twist to the concept of our ever-popular Chocolate Walk. Spring Stroll is a progressive brunch that celebrates the arts as attendees stop at 12 locations served by 14 business owners in Downtown Lakewood, each offering a brunch item and an arts component. Sip a Mimosa or a Lavender Lemonade while you enjoy a different art medium. The unique variety of artists will offer their works for sale as well as for enjoyment during the walk.



We're bringing the fun outdoors, too! Be sure to catch the high-energy performance of the St. Edward's Trash Talkers at Cotton!



Spring Strollers will also be given a Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance canvas tote containing gifts and coupons from local merchants and will be entered in a raffle to win a piece of art from Images Gallery.



Spring Stroll tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-lakewood-spring-stroll-tickets-532396621627. Tickets sales are limited to 200--get yours now before they sell out! 21 and over, please.



Stops on the Spring Stroll are: Aladdin's; Avenue Home; Blossom; Cotton with Veterans Logistics; Forage; Geiger's; Images Photographic Art Gallery; lion and blue; Melt Bar & Grilled; Rozi's Wine House; Sauced Taproom with Edward Jones; and Tea Lab.



Be on the cutting edge & attend the first annual Spring Stroll & Arts Brunch--get your tickets before they're gone!