Sometimes Less Is More

Your March 15th front page article regarding the Lakewood Board of Education's plan to increase STEM learning in elementary schools shows unintended parallels to the Lakewood Park Waterfront Access Feasibility Study promoted on page 2 of that issue in the "Mayor's Corner." In both cases, people were asked if they supported a popular concept: STEM learning in the schools or access to Lake Erie at the park; and in both cases, they answered "Yes! We want that." However, they weren't thinking of the consequences. When parents understood they would have to sacrifice music and phys. ed, their support for the STEM curriculum cooled.

Waterfront access at Lakewood Park contains similar pitfalls. This park is a gem specifically because of the artistic development that has already occured there. Dumping a sandy beach in front of the Solstice Steps now--as an afterthought--might destroy the aesthetics of the entire shoreline. The red brick, tree lined "promenade" leading back to the zig-zagging stairway at the east end is truly special. It feels very sophisticated for Lakewood, or anywhere in Cleveland for that matter. Edgewater Park is impressive, but the Lakewood Park promenade evokes the old-world charm of cosmopolitian Europe.

Lakewood Park should try not to compete with the much larger bathing beaches at Edgewater and Huntington. It already has a municipal swimming pool, a playground, an indoor pavilion and outdoor picnic area, a baseball diamond, skateboard area, a sand volleyball court, a bandstand, and a congested parking lot in the summer. Perhaps the city should concentrate on streamlining what's topside rather than adding waterfront access.

Donna Childs