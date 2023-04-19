Rotary Honors Outstanding West Shore Career-Tech Students

On April 3, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 25th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at its weekly luncheon, at which 14 recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs.

West Shore Career-Technical District Education Coordinator William DiMascio spoke highly of this year’s nominees, saying, “Career-technical education students are the driving force of innovation and progress in our society. Being recognized as an outstanding student by Rotary is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are so proud of these students and their accomplishments.”

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

The 2022-23 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Avery Darroch, automotive technology; Eric Barber, business management; Jayden Thompson, community-based program, Gordon Food Service; Hunter Tate, community-based program, Wyndham; Grant Ospelt, construction trades; Christian Reyes, culinary arts; Rebecca Frolo, early childhood education; Tyler DiLoreto, electronic engineering technology; Say K-Pyu Moo, health careers; Muriel Bourn, media art and design; Sophie Wilmot, medical office management; Victor Cottrell, networking and cybersecurity; Alexa Colburn, engineering technology, Project Lead the Way; Eli LaDue, sports and exercise science; and Grace Lamparyk, theatre arts.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. WSCT will serve 439 students in its workforce development programs in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.