Lakewood Kiwanis Spring Swing Dance April 22

Join us for the second annual Spring Swing Dance fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. Swing City Big Band will entertain from 7:30 to 10:00 at the Masonic Temple (15300 Detroit). Light snacks will be served and there will be a cash bar for beer and wine, along with other beverage options.



Last year everyone had a great time on that smooth floor dancing to all the music selections or just kicked back and listened to the great songs. So put on your dancing shoes and have some fun. Tickets can be purchased ahead at wwwLakewood Kiwanis or our FB event page. 50/50’s and sideboards will be offered that night.

Lakewood Kiwanis Foundation uses this fundraiser to help distribute over 10,000 books to kids in Lakewood. Help us make our goal to serve the families in Lakewood.

#KidsNeedKiwanis