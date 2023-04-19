Lakewood BOE Presented With Thousand Signature Petition As Parents Plead For Honesty And A Mutually Satisfying Solution

At last night’s meeting, Lakewood parent Lisa Majeski presented the Lakewood School Board with a petition of over a thousand signatures of community members asking that the Board reconsider their decision to institute a new elementary school specials policy that would cut music and phys ed by more than half.

Her presentation was preceded by two community members who summed up the situation. Maplecliff resident Angela Clunk came to the microphone to “express her disappointment with the lack of outreach regarding the decision…” In referring to the survey sent out by the Board she said: “I feel like the survey was an attempt to act like they were getting some input but there was maybe already a decision made…” The main question she said was “what initiated the changes. Is it trying to make things better for the kids or teachers or families? Is it a budget thing? I’m asking you to be more honest. That way we could know what the end goal is.”

Dr. Birch Browning came next commenting that while he was pleased that at the last meeting Board members mentioned that they’re still listening, he’s disappointed that (the situation) has turned personal, “where it’s either you’re for us or against us and I think that’s unfortunate for ALL of us.” He made it clear that those who are “disappointed by the reduction of the number of music minutes are not against digital literacy instruction or STEM… It’s been framed as an either/or and I think that’s a false dichotomy.”

As many have said, there are other ways to include the different specials offerings than the one that the Board has decided upon. STEM could be integrated within the teaching of math and science which, as elementary STEM teachers speaking at previous meeting stated, is a more optimal way to introduce STEM to this age group. Dr. Browning brought up the idea of adding time to the schedule: “The school days in Lakewood elementary schools are shorter than all of our surrounding districts. That seems like a possible solution.” He added that “as a union person I understand that that makes for other issues. That’s coming up, right?” He was referring to upcoming contract negotiations which would be a place where ideas about extending the school day could be hammered out.

As the last community speaker in the one-way communication session, Dr. Browning addressed his last comments to the Board: “The only way we’re going to find a mutually satisfying solution is to continue communicating and listening even when we don’t want to hear what we’re being told.”

Board president Callahan thanked the speakers for their communication and proceded with the next agenda item.