Intact: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 134

The Dark - Dressing The Corpse - Scat Records - 17 songs - LP, digital

Aside from compilation appearances, this is (somewhat surprisingly) the first time The Dark has been released on vinyl. At their best, The Dark played a great hardcore/deathrock/goth mix— think Spike In Vain (also featuring guitarist Robert Griffin) if they weren’t quite so weird and a little less all over the place. The stuff here was recorded between 1981 and 1984; at the latest of those dates, at least by my calculations, drummer Dave Araca and bassist Scott Eakin were 16 years old and the other two, the aforementioned Robert Griffin and singer Tom Dark himself were not all that much older. You wouldn’t guess that this was a record by a bunch of teenagers, though: they’re very locked in, very tight, and very much know what they’re doing. It’s hard to beat songs like “Fire In The Church,” with its dissonant, spiky verses straight into the fastest chorus imaginable, or “The Voice Is Dead / Shattered Trust,” which I think best achieves the balance between goth and hardcore here (and I like the weird harmonic sweep thing the guitar does at one point, too). The second half of the album is a little weaker, both because it contains more of the shorter, faster ones (which aren’t bad but all go by so fast it’s kind of a blur) and because my biggest issue really comes up here, and that’s the source of the tracks. “I Can Wait” (which actually ends Side A and therefore isn’t really on the second half, but whatever) is one of their best songs, and there are at least three decent studio versions of it that I know of (all of which are on the “Scream Until We Die” double CD if you can still track that down anywhere)— so why did they choose a pretty lo-fi basement recording here? Same question with some of the live cuts— I know there’s a better recording of at least “You Got What You Wanted” (another great track), so why not use it? I just don’t get it, personally. (Note: I do not feel this way about the versions of “Screeching Metal” and “Put Your Hand Through The Plastic,” which sound raw but killer and I was shocked to learn were living room recordings until I saw that Matt Lindsay had a hand in mixing them for this record and thought, ‘yeah, he could probably pull that off’). There’s enough studio stuff to fill a whole LP so it seems unclear to me whether this was supposed to be “here it is, the best compilation of The Dark stuff” (which it doesn’t achieve for the aforementioned reasons) or an odds and ends collection, which it also doesn’t feel like because half of it is the studio stuff. I don’t know. I’m happy to have it and very happy that Scat seems to be heavily back in the reissue game, but I just think it could’ve been done in a less confused way and made for a better product. Even so: a solid representation of a great Cleveland band and worth hearing. 3.5/5

(realscatrecords.com)

William H Michael - Modern Sounds In Pop Music - Eleventh Hour Recording Company - 6 songs - CD, digital

Brief little EP here comprised of decent alternative rock. Very Replacements-inspired with a sort of heartland rock feel. Four originals (my favorites of which were “Miles Away” and “Sinking Stone”), plus “The Stone,” written by people named Pshock and Morrissey (couldn’t find any further info on this, but I would bet it’s the same Pshock who was in Al & The Coholics with our man WHM) and a good rocked-up rendition of Bill Fox’s “Lonesome Pine.” Nothing wildly exciting, but a nice listen. 3/5

(eleventhhourrc.bandcamp.com)

