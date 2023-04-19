House Principal Named New West Shore Director

The Lakewood Board of Education at its April 3 meeting approved Yakoob Badat as the next coordinator of career-technical education beginning Aug. 1, 2023. Badat will replace Bill DiMascio as the next leader of the West Shore Career-Technical District, a Lakewood High-based consortium of the Lakewood, Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake school districts.

Badat has served as a house principal at Lakewood High School since he joined the District for the 2010-2011 school year. Before coming to Lakewood, Badat served as 9th grade principal at Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s John Marshall High School, where he also served as an intervention specialist.

In addition to his work in secondary education, Badat brings a wealth of global experience to any position he holds. In addition to serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa in his younger days, Badat also founded in 2013 the Nanze Children’s Services in Malawi, Africa. Nanze’s mission is to provide initiatives in education, water, and poverty reduction for Malawians.

Said Human Resources Director Jeff Schlade in his introduction of Badat to the Board: “In over 13 years working on behalf of Lakewood’s High school students, Yakoob has continued the goal of not only achieving the highest educational standards for secondary students but he also encourages open communication with both parents and our Lakewood community.“

Badat has an undergraduate degree in Communications from John Carroll University; and earned his teaching licensure and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Cleveland State University. And most recently, Badat was awarded a doctorate of education from Liberty University.

Badat is eager to begin his new role with the District. "I am honored to be part of the West Shore Career-Technical District and look forward to maintaining dynamic programming and partnerships to give our students practical experience," Badat said. "We are eager to serve them and are excited to see them grow."