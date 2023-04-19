Dr. G's Ranger Round Up - Girls' Softball

April 14, 2023 Lakewood vs Olmsted Falls

On a sunny, coolish afternoon made for softball, the Lakewood Rangers (7-1, 4-0 GLC-East), behind the strong pitching of freshman Ella Bower and the hitting of the Carroll-Greeves sisters, defeated Olmsted Falls 3-1. Ella allowed just three hits and struck out nine, surrendered no walks, and was in command for the entire game. The Ranger offense struck early and late. In the first inning, after Charlotte Beno lined a double to left, Mia Carroll-Greeves turned around a belt-high fastball, and when it finally landed over the right-center field fence, Lakewood led 2-0. In the 6th, with Madison Comer on second after singling and advancing on an error, freshman Gabby Carroll-Greeves singled to right center, plating a much needed insurance run. Defensively, the Rangers were solid, led by freshman shortstop Kylee Blinky, who made several fine plays. Third baseman Emily Potoczak, center-fielder Lauren Barber and Madison Comer also made key plays.



Mia and Ella had terrific games, but this was an entire team effort. The last two days not only provided wonderful competition, but also represent a celebration of dedicated student athletes playing a sport that they love. Here's to all the parents and coaches that have nurtured this passion over the years. This group is a joy to watch and so easy to root for. Hope to see you tomorrow at the North Lot. Long Live Lakewood.

April 7, 2023 Lakewood vs Strongsville On this frigid spring day, it took a great team effort for the Lakewood Softball team (4-0) to pass their first tough test of the year, as the Rangers prevailed 10-8 over Strongsville. Timely hitting, solid pitching and some key defensive plays did the trick, but it was the play of three freshman that led the way. Winning pitcher Ella Bower pitched three middle innings for the win, and had the key hit of this see-saw game. With Lakewood ahead 6-5 in the 5th, Ella turned a high two strike fastball into a towering left centerfield bases-loaded triple that cleared the bases and extended a lead the Rangers would never relinquish. The go ahead hit had been struck earlier by freshman second baseman Gabby Carroll-Greeves, who also made a key defensive play earlier. Freshman shortstop Kylee Blinky had a stellar game on offense and defense, and used her bat to help stake Lakewood to an early lead. Junior pitcher Mia Carroll-Greeves started and finished, logging 4 solid innings, and also had a hit in the Rangers 5th inning rally. Seniors Charlotte Beno (who caught her usual strong game) Lauren Barber, Junior Madeline Magda and sophomore Madison Comer also chipped in offensively. Comer also made an outstanding run-saving catch in right. Congratulations to Coach Yousko, his staff, and the entire team for prevailing over the cold and a tough Mustang squad today. The present, and future are bright for our Lakewood Rangers, thanks to talented student athletes—younger and older-- who are team players committed to working hard at their craft. Long Live Lakewood.