Walmart Supercenter Should Be Built At The Holespital Site

Walmart should build a supercenter at the former Lakewood Hospital site. That would benefit everyone in Lakewood and nearby cities.



Imagine saving 30 to 40 percent on groceries and everything elseThey probably wouldn't require tax abatement either.



In the 1990s, Tops supermarket was on Detroit where Giant Eagle is now. There was a Rego's Stop 'n Shop across the street. Giant Eagle bought that, tore it down and built a Get Go. There was another Regos on Clifton just east of W. 117th. It also is gone. And there was a Bi-rite supermarket on Madison Avenue in Birdtown.



There is not nearly as much competition as there was. So prices are higher.



Lakewood is already one of the most densley populated cities in the country. We don't need more residential development.



So it would benefit all the residents if Walmart built a store on the site.



Either that or they should build another hospital there.



Jeffrey Andrasovsky, Lakewood