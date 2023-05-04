Summer To Success: Summer Jobs For 14-18 Year Olds In Lakewood

by Kate Ingersoll

Lakewood teen Parker participated in the Y.O.U. summer jobs program in 2022.

Lakewood teens! Want to earn $13.50 an hour this summer while learning new skills? Apply now for the Youth Opportunities Unlimited Summer Youth Employment Program.

Current eighth graders (age 14 by June 1) through high school seniors are eligible for this six-week, 25 hours per week experience. Worksites are with nonprofit organizations and small businesses within five miles of your residence.

The deadline to apply is May 1. 2023. To learn more, visit www.youcle.org/syep or call the Summer Jobs Info Line at 216-776-3900.

Kate Ingersoll

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.

Volume 19, Issue 7, Posted 4:16 PM, 04.05.2023