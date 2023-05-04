Starr Gazer
APRIL
ARIES: All the Zodiac signs are doubly blessed this month because BOTH Jupiter & the Sun are showing up in a singular house. The Ram, no stranger to being on the go, akin to the Energizer Bunny, will be hopping from one egg to another, & winning the race.
TAURUS: The Bull will want to stay “IN” his Bull Pen this Easter, catching up on some R&R; skip the Easter Egg Hunt & order some fine wine & glazed ham, & save room for the carrot cake.
GEMINI: The Twins are right at home with friends & groups; you’ll be hippity-hopping around town, catching up with your clan of rabbits around the neighborhood, with your ginger-beer.
CANCER: The Crab is making quite a name for itself in the career corner, put on your finest Easter Bonnet & strut your stuff; there’s plenty of time to get home & enjoy deviled eggs.
LEO: The Royal Duo is leaving the Jungle on Easter toward foreign shores; you’ll be bringing in Easter with the Cadbury Crème Eggs in Britain; get some Nyetimber, sparkling bubbly.
VIRGO: Your Luck is on a roll - remember the Gratitude Train doesn’t stop at Easter; share the Lucky Year of the Rabbit with friends & family, put a lucky charm in their Easter basket.
LIBRA: You’re in the height of your glory this Easter sharing your Chocolate Easter Bunnies with your partnerships, both business & personal; put on the Rabbit charm, you’ve got plenty.
SCORPIO: Better take it easy this Easter, my dear Scorpion; too much of a good thing might find you under the weather; watch the parade from your deep-down-under cave “just be.”
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur loves a good adventure; this Easter might have you riding that horse through the Metroparks, looking for your Snow White – the magic kiss is your weapon.
CAPRICORN: The Goat has no choice but to hop right on out of that office of yours & head to the homestead; all your eggs have been dropped off in the basket of Home & Hearth; take heed.
AQUARIUS: The neighborhood is busy with all the chick-a-dees hopping ‘bout town, trying to collect the most eggs spread throughout the city, remember it’s not how many; it’s the chase.
PISCES: The Fish is counting his money this Easter, & rightfully so; all that swimming from pond-to-pond this past winter has collected quite a nest egg for that sunken treasure chest.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.