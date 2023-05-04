Starr Gazer

APRIL



ARIES: All the Zodiac signs are doubly blessed this month because BOTH Jupiter & the Sun are showing up in a singular house. The Ram, no stranger to being on the go, akin to the Energizer Bunny, will be hopping from one egg to another, & winning the race.



TAURUS: The Bull will want to stay “IN” his Bull Pen this Easter, catching up on some R&R; skip the Easter Egg Hunt & order some fine wine & glazed ham, & save room for the carrot cake.



GEMINI: The Twins are right at home with friends & groups; you’ll be hippity-hopping around town, catching up with your clan of rabbits around the neighborhood, with your ginger-beer.



CANCER: The Crab is making quite a name for itself in the career corner, put on your finest Easter Bonnet & strut your stuff; there’s plenty of time to get home & enjoy deviled eggs.



LEO: The Royal Duo is leaving the Jungle on Easter toward foreign shores; you’ll be bringing in Easter with the Cadbury Crème Eggs in Britain; get some Nyetimber, sparkling bubbly.



VIRGO: Your Luck is on a roll - remember the Gratitude Train doesn’t stop at Easter; share the Lucky Year of the Rabbit with friends & family, put a lucky charm in their Easter basket.



LIBRA: You’re in the height of your glory this Easter sharing your Chocolate Easter Bunnies with your partnerships, both business & personal; put on the Rabbit charm, you’ve got plenty.



SCORPIO: Better take it easy this Easter, my dear Scorpion; too much of a good thing might find you under the weather; watch the parade from your deep-down-under cave “just be.”



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur loves a good adventure; this Easter might have you riding that horse through the Metroparks, looking for your Snow White – the magic kiss is your weapon.



CAPRICORN: The Goat has no choice but to hop right on out of that office of yours & head to the homestead; all your eggs have been dropped off in the basket of Home & Hearth; take heed.



AQUARIUS: The neighborhood is busy with all the chick-a-dees hopping ‘bout town, trying to collect the most eggs spread throughout the city, remember it’s not how many; it’s the chase.





PISCES: The Fish is counting his money this Easter, & rightfully so; all that swimming from pond-to-pond this past winter has collected quite a nest egg for that sunken treasure chest.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.

