Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio And Senate President Matt Huffman Meet With Spiritual Leaders In Cleveland

In March, I met with Senate President Matt Huffman, Pastor Larry Harris, Bishop Eugene Ward and other spiritual leaders in Cleveland to discuss the concerns and challenges facing our community in Cleveland and potential policy solutions. This meeting took place mere days after the heartbreaking loss of Demetrius Dunlap, a 7-year-old boy in Cleveland who had accessed a loaded gun within his reach and shot himself. I shared my frustration with the panel about the issue of gun safety and the multiple attempts made by the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus to institute sensible gun reform. Unfortunately, the nullification and weakening of existing gun laws have contributed to more widespread criminal activity and youth violence. Last General Assembly, I was a co-sponsor of the Defend Our Children Act, Senate Bill 351, which would have established background checks on firearms, raised the age of purchase to 21, and strengthened safe storage laws. Pastor Anthony Small, representing Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, raised his concerns about voter registration laws and the position that senior citizens will be placed in now that an expired driver’s license is not a valid form of photo ID to vote. It’s not always easy or convenient for senior citizens to renew their driver’s licenses, especially if they no longer drive. This concern stems from House Bill 458, legislation that passed in December and will require voters to present a valid, unexpired photo ID in order to vote, and places restrictions on mail-in voting, absentee ballots, and early in-person voting. President Huffman and I both agreed that there is still work that needs to be done on the front of voter rules and voter access. As policymakers, we must do everything we can to support people in the electoral process. I will continue to advocate for policies that ensure Northeast Ohio is the best place to work, grow and call home.

Nickie Antonio

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor, and a teacher for children with special needs.

Antonio serves as Highest Ranking Member on the Senate Health, Transportation, and Rules and Reference Committees. Additionally, she is a member of the Ohio House Democratic Women's Caucus, previously as chair, and is the State Director for the National Women Legislators’ Lobby.

Antonio is recognized as a leader who reaches across the aisle to get things done. As a result, she championed Ohio’s historic adoption of open records law (S.B. 23/H.B. 61) and step therapy reform law (S.B. 265/H.B. 72). Last General Assembly, Antonio passed legislation to abolish the shackling of pregnant inmates (S.B. 18/H.B. 1) and to require pharmacist education for dispensing life-saving naloxone (S.B. 59/H.B. 341). During her tenure in the Ohio legislature, Antonio introduced the Ohio Fairness Act, which would provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community. She continues to work to remedy and end Ohio’s use of the death penalty, as well as on an array of other bills focused on improving the lives of all Ohioans. Antonio continues to be an established expert in health policy in the General Assembly.

The first in her family to graduate from college, she holds both an MPA and a B.S. Ed. from Cleveland State University, and she was named a CSU Distinguished Alumni in 2013. She is also an alumnus and Bohnett Fellow of the Kennedy School Harvard Leadership Program (2011) and has been the recipient of numerous awards as legislator of the year from various organizations during her tenure.

Her daughters, Ariel and Stacey, have made Antonio and her wife, Jean Kosmac, very proud as the girls engage in their adult life journeys.