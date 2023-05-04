Parents Suggest Other Options Rather Than Gutting Music And Physical Ed Programs

If you’re not up to speed on the situation, here it is: In elementary school, extra curricular activities like art, gym and music are called “specials.” The Lakewood City School District recently decided to add two new specials: STEM and Digital Literacy. They assigned these new subjects equal weight with the existing specials and decided that to include the new specials the time allotted for the existing ones must be cut in half.

The problem is that all of the specials don’t have equal weight.

In an effort to create “equity” among the specials offerings for elementary students, the District will make it more difficult for kids to learn in every subject by drastically reducing the amount of time they spend on two subjects that aren’t like the others: music and physical education.

Studies show that when children are exposed to music education at an early age, it affects their brain development, literally creating new neural pathways of understanding. Like any new language, it takes regular practice to be effective.

Studies also show that young children need to move during the day, to stimulate their bodies with physical education in order to better stimulate their minds. The studies that show the increase in obesity in children speak for themselves.

Each of these subjects allow children to rewire and refresh their minds and bodies in order to better apply themselves to every subject they’re taking during the day.

Educators have known about the importance of music and physical education for a long time. When parents found out that after several committee meetings the District had decided to cut in half the time that their children have to spend in these two subjects, they were alarmed.

The Lakewood City School District is known for its music programs and many expressed dismay at the fact that the District is considering removing the elementary school building blocks that make that program possible.

They have been making their feelings known in every way possible, attending board meetings and speaking up during the 3 minute time slots allotted, calling, writing letters and emails to school board members, and starting a petition.

No one is questioning that there is validity to offering primary students STEM and digital literacy lessons. The objection is to the way it is being structured.

Parents, teachers and other residents have been proposing other schedule breakdowns that illustrate how the hours for music and gym could be preserved.

When comparing the length of the Lakewood elementary school day to school day lengths in surrounding districts, Lakewood parents discovered that Lakewood’s elementary school day is a full period shorter than almost every other district. Increasing the length of the elementary school day by one period would accommodate all of the specials easily.

A different plan shows how lengthening the elementary school day by only 5 minutes could accommodate the additional specials.

Another possibility is that STEM learning, which is more of an approach to learning than it is a stand alone class, be incorporated into existing math and science lessons. Several educators who have experience with STEM learning in elementary schools have spoken to the Board and made the point that at this early level, STEM is most effective and appropriate when integrated into classroom lessons. If STEM was not classified as a special, and was incorporated into the curriculum, there would be more time in the day for extracurricular activities.

All of these suggestions have been brought before the Superintendent and the Lakewood Board of Education and on Monday night, the parents were more passionate than ever. One teacher and former Lakewood resident, Abbie Norman, summed up what every parent was saying:

“Building the plane while it’s in the air is not the best policy, especially with our amazing kids and our amazing programs here. We can do better than that.” She quoted Board Member Shaughnessy from a couple weeks ago: “‘We don’t have to tear down one program to lift the other ones up.’” We don’t have to tear down the music program to build up the other specials… What I’m asking is, please, slow down, reconsider, collaborate with the community, and find a better way to get what you want without tearing down a program that has been built over the past 40 years by all these amazing people here. It is so important. Slow down.”