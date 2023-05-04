Mayor's Corner: Looking At Bringing The Circulator Back

Many of us fondly remember the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s (GCRTA) Community Circulator service that existed in Lakewood for over a decade in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This flexible transit program provided affordable fares and convenient access to destinations across our city, with a focus on those who faced mobility issues, especially our seniors and disabled. The program was highly used, extremely popular with its riders, and deeply mourned when it went away. Now, with the support of a grant from Cuyahoga County, the City of Lakewood is pursuing a study to determine whether some service like the Community Circulator could ride again.

Since 2009, when RTA eliminated the Community Circulator program in a budget-motivated move, there has been ongoing dialogue about whether the service could be resurrected. As one of the most dense cities between New York and Chicago, Lakewood certainly has the critical mass of population to justify the service. In addition, our high number of seniors who lack personal vehicles and may not be able to walk significant distances suggest that a circulator would be in high demand.

With all this in mind, our Planning and Development Department approached Cuyahoga County to explore whether dollars might be available to hire a consultant to develop a feasibility plan. That grant application was successful, and we hope to kick off that planning process soon, and explore community needs, potential demand, possible revenue sources, and models for service.

On behalf of the City of Lakewood, I want to extend thanks to Cuyahoga County Councilman Dale Miller, whose support was crucial to our successful grant submission. Councilman Miller has a deep understanding and personal focus on the needs that a renewed community circulator can address. We appreciate his vision and his support.

It’s important to keep in mind that at this stage, the City of Lakewood is only committed to exploring the feasibility of the renewed circulator. We will be engaging key stakeholders in this process to make that determination. That begins with you – our Lakewood residents – but it also extends to possible partners, including the GCRTA, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Cuyahoga County, the local philanthropic community, and others.

My office and the Planning and Development Department will continue providing updates on the process as it moves forward.