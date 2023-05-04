LHS Students Sweep Rotary Speech Contest

Lakewood High School juniors swept the top four spots of the Speech category in the 78th Annual Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Contest sponsored by Beck Center. Contest participants are students from the five Lakewood and Rocky River high schools including Lakewood High School, Lutheran High School West, Magnificat High School, Rocky River High School, and St. Edward High School. Awards are given for first through fourth place.

Leading the way was Edie Barcelona, who won $750 and the right to move on to the district finals on April 22. Rounding out the top four were Ari Frischauf ($500), Zoe Pace ($300) and Hutch Reed ($250). This is the second straight year for an LHS speech sweep!

The speech contestants were asked apply the principles of Rotary international’s Four Way Test to a current ethical issue. Students are challenged to identify a topic they feel passionate about and to adopt a point of view from which they will seek to persuade others. The Four Way Test includes the questions:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Congratulations to all our Lakewood High School winners!