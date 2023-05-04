LHS Students Earn Top State Reflections Honors

Congratulations to four Lakewood High students whose artwork was honored at the state level in the PTA Reflections art recognition program! Junior Edie Barcelona leads the list as the recipient in the high school dance choreography category of an Award of Excellence, Ohio PTA's highest honor. Her piece will move on to national judging.



Also earning recognition from the Ohio PTA, all in the literature category, were juniors Ashley Van Gunten, Olivia Diemert and Reagan Bratko. Ashley earned a second-place Award of Outstanding Achievement, Olivia earned an third-place Award of Merit and Reagan earned a 2nd Honorable Mention.



The Reflections program offers students from schools with active PTAs the opportunity to create works of art for fun and recognition. Students in preschool through grade 12 are encouraged to submit works in seven arts areas: literature, dance choreography, film/video production, musical composition, photography, visual arts and special artist. All entries must follow a chosen theme, which this year was “Show Your Voice!”