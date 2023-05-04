LHS Artists' Work Chosen For Governor's Exhibit

Congratulations to the five Lakewood High and West Shore Career-Tech students whose artwork was selected to be part of the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition in Columbus. The work of Sophie Boyer (two pieces), Corey Johnson, Clare Morrissey, Mia Szymczyk and Lila Wright will hang in the exhibition at the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus during April and May.

Sophia, Clare and Lila are students of Dayna Hansen, and Corey and Mia are in Anne McQuay’s Media Art & Design class in the West Shore Career-Tech District.

From the 8,069 regional entries, 1,300 were selected to enter the state judging.

Judges received more than 8,000 entries from high school students across the state and from those the judges selected 348 pieces to be part of the exhibition.

In addition to the six pieces selected to be shown in Columbus, 26 other pieces of art by LHS and West Shore Career-Tech students were honored at the regional competition and moved on to state judging. The students who earned regional recognition are:

Duniya Abukhalil

Kayla Baire

Sophie Boyer (4 pieces)

Eliza Dreger

Turner Gilliland

Grace Hildebrandt (4 pieces)

Corey Johnson

Ella Kalinowski

Rosie Lipka

Fiona Loudermilk

​​​​​​​Nicholas Mariani

Ethnee McKissick

Clare Morrissey (4 pieces)

Bee Rohrs

Mia Szymczk

Lila Wright (2 pieces)

The Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition, now in its 53rd year, is open to all of Ohio's high schools, both public and private. Its purpose is to provide all budding young artists of the state with opportunities to advance their talent, whether that be through scholarships or simply experiencing the process of entering their work in a competition.