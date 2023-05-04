LakewoodAlive Unveils “Knowing Your Home” Schedule For 2023

When it comes to your home, you are never alone. There’s no better time than now to take proper care of this important investment, and LakewoodAlive is here to help you every step of the way.

LakewoodAlive announces the schedule for the 2023 edition of “Knowing Your Home,” a free educational series focused on sustainability and home maintenance best practices empowering homeowners to tackle necessary repairs and improvements. Orchestrated by LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program, this series is designed to benefit a wide range of residents:



• Those considering a home DIY project

• Those planning to hire a contractor

• Those simply interested in better understanding how their home works



This popular home maintenance program is celebrating a decade of programming. This season features a collection of 13 workshops taking place from April through November led by experts within the industry. These workshops will cover a wide range of topics designed to educate residents regarding improvements and best practices for their homes. The best part? Each workshop is open to the public and free to attend.



The workshops comprising the 2023 schedule are held at unique locations around the community. Most are presentation format and those that can be held on location aim to offer a hands-on feel, providing homeowners step-by-step direction on how to complete specific repairs. The goal of this presentation is to help remove the guesswork from the daunting task of home repair and improvement projects, getting the work done correctly the first time, saving your precious time, sanity and money.



The 2023 season commences with “Creating a Sound Investment” on Thursday, April 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This kick-off workshop for the 10th season of Knowing Your Home will feature a panel discussion focused on shedding light on the process of larger home improvement projects, giving you the strength and encouragement to move forward.



The season continues with “Solar 101” on Thursday, April 27. Join LakewoodAlive and Solar United Neighbors for a workshop about going solar! This will be a great opportunity to learn about the benefits of solar and programs that are available to Cuyahoga County Residents. This workshop will focus on solar energy and its benefits for your home. They will highlight technology, economics, financing and more.



Registration is also open for “Best Shrub and Tree Pruning Practices” on Saturday, May 13. Join LakewoodAlive and local arborist, Alan Shauck for a hands-on workshop where participants will learn about the best approach to pruning and maintaining your shrubs and trees.



“We are proud to be celebrating a decade of Knowing Your Home Workshops,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “This educational series has grown considerably over the years and transformed to meet the needs and interests of Lakewood’s residents. We truly hope this free series provides helpful guidance for taking care of the beautiful old homes we love so dearly!”



Now in its 10th year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company, First Federal Lakewood and Lakewood Public Library.

Please consider donating to LakewoodAlive to support this workshop series along with the other programs offered through the organization that helps us to accomplish our mission of fostering and sustaining vibrant neighborhoods. We appreciate your support.



To reserve your free spot for these free upcoming websites visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome or call 216-521-0655.

Jaqueline Bon is the Communications & Design Manager at the LakewoodAlive. She enjoys the people, places, and events that make Lakewood a uniquely beautiful community.