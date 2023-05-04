Lakewood Musician Colin Dussault Honors Memory And Legacy Of Friend And Cleveland Baseball Icon John Adams

In honor of my friend John Adams who recently passed away, I will be releasing a tribute Two-Song CD later this week. Adams was a fixture on the Cleveland sports and music scene for decades. He spent nearly 50 years attending Cleveland baseball games and played his drum at nearly 4,000 major league contests from his perch high up in the bleachers at Indians and Guardians games.

John was also a co-founder and inaugural President of the Cleveland Blues Society. Among his many accomplishments with that organization was the "Blues Cruise" which he thought of and bankrolled with his own money. I was one of the first musicians to agree to work with John on his crazy adventure on the high seas of Lake Erie. The Blues Cruise has since sold out every year since its inception back in 2013. This year, the 2023 Blues Cruise will be held in honor of John's memory and will feature some of the original bands and musicians from that first night on the water.

I played harmonica and sang, along with guitarist Jim Tigue, bassist/vocalist Eroc Sosinski and drummer Jimmy Stamper. We recorded, mixed and mastered a cover version of John Fogerty's "Centerfield" at Suma Recording on February 15, 2023. The song, with new lyrics which I composed about my friend John, is called "Left Centerfield," and will be released on April 7, 2023 in time for Opening Day at Progressive Field. Money from the sales of the Two-Song CD will be donated to johnjadamsscholarship.org a non-profit 501(c)3 charity that John Adams created to support the arts here in Cleveland. The fund is overseen by Confiance, LLC which I am working in direct alliance with.

The CD titled "LEFT CENTERFIELD-A TRIBUTE to JOHN ADAMS" will feature two versions of the song "Left Centerfield" based on "Centerfield" by John Fogerty with the new lyrics. (The song was licensed for release through Lionfish Music Publishing).

The two versions of the song found on the CD consist of an acoustic band track with me performing lead vocals and harmonica, Jim Tigue on guitar, Eroc Sosinski on bass and backing vocals and Jimmy Stamper on drum. The radio edit features me on vocals with Eroc on backing vocals accompanied by a full band electric backing track.

Jim Tigue and Eroc are well known throughout Northeast Ohio musical circles for their years on the scene with the bands Tie-Dye Harvest, Wish You Were Here, Sugar Magnolia, Jim and Eroc Classic Rock Duo and my Colin Dussault's Acoustic Side Project.

Eroc also spent over 20 years as the bass player with Michael Stanley Band (MSB), The Resonators and the Mid-Life Chryslers.

Jimmy Stamper, along with his wife, was the owner of the Tam-O-Shanter on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood for many years (now Booth's Midtown Tavern) before opening Stampers on Lorain Avenue (which is now Nuevo Acapulco). Stamper is also an accomplished drummer having worked in the bands Slick Pickle and the Ida Red Band, who, incidentally have a reunion concert coming up at the Mercury Lounge in Lakewood. Perhaps he is best known locally, regionally AND nationally as the fan seen at Cleveland Indians and Guardians games holding up his Chief Wahoo signs.

I am very proud of the fact that I was granted permission from the Cleveland Guardians to incoroprate two live radio and tv broadcast calls into the song. The first of which is Tom Hamilton's trademark "WAY BACK!" home run call and the other is Herb Score's final out call from Lenny Barker's perfect game. Both of these events are referenced in the song. I was actually at the perfect game as a child and still have my ticket stubs framed and signed by Lenny Barker. They hang proudly in my home office.

The CD boasts a 16 page full color booklet with an essay about John Adams written specifially for this project by Cleveland writer Greg Cielec. The booklet also features background information about the song as well as other photos of John that capture his life and story in a very nice and collectible disc package design. This limited edition is sure to be very collectible and highly sought after by Cleveland sports fans.

The CD and other information can be found at www.johnjadamstribute.com and or www.colindussault.com

The CD was made possible by the generous support of many area businesses including: Elk & Elk law firm, H-Jack's Plumbing, Lakewood & Rocky River Dairy Queen, The Rush Inn Lakewood/Avon, Sturgeon Plumbing, Mullens on Madison, Collision Bend Brewing, Fat Head's Brewing, Corvette Lounge, Fairview Tavern, Blue Turtle Tavern, Market Gardens Brewery, Cleats Club Seat Grille, Vertical Sound, Speedpro Imaging Cleveland West, Voodoo Brewing, Barrio and Immigrant Son Brewing.

Musician/Bandleader Colin Dussault is a 50-year resident of Orchard Grove Avenue from Lakewood, Ohio.