HLF Accepting Applications For Community Grants Funding

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation will accept applications for its Community Grants funding process from April 3 through May 12, 2023. Community Grants seek to address social, economic, and environmental factors which impact health outcomes and perpetuate disparities.

Community Grants support programming that addresses specific social determinants of health:

Food security and access to affordable high-quality food.

Social and community support networks as safeguards against stress and discrimination.

Access to early childhood education programs and services.

Affordable and safe housing, access to transportation, and safety in and access to public spaces within Lakewood.

Additionally, specific populations in Lakewood are prioritized in this funding, including children and youth, low-income older adults, single-parent heads of households, and immigrants and refugees.

Grant funding ranges between $10,000 - $40,000.

Non-profits and fiscally sponsored organizations are encouraged to review the application process and guidelines on HLF’s website at www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.