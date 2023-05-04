From The Superintendent: Increased Police Presence In School Buildings

Dear Lakewood Families:

In an effort to do all we possibly can to make our buildings as safe as possible for our students and staff, the District will be partnering with the City of Lakewood to increase the presence of police officers in our buildings.

Next week, our two student resource officers - Officer Betts and Officer Jameson, along with other officers assigned to the Special Operations Unit, will be giving tours to all dayshift officers through each of our school buildings so all officers will have knowledge of each building layout and know how to get to specific areas in the shortest time. This will not only help our police officers be more familiar with our building layouts, in the event of a crisis it also will provide an excellent opportunity for our city’s police to build relationships with our students.

Once the initial walk-through tours are complete, a member of the police force, including our SROs, will begin doing daily walk-throughs of each of our school buildings. The walk-throughs will be contingent on the availability of officers as other duties may occasionally take precedence. We anticipate the walk-throughs should begin the week of April 10.

Our principals will be making an announcement to the students on Monday alerting them that the police will be in the building. Parents/guardians may want to mention it to their student(s) as well.

We are grateful to have such a cooperative relationship with our City government and safety forces and are appreciative of their willingness to work in tandem with us to accomplish our common mission of keeping us all safe!

Maggie Niedzwiecki

Superintendent