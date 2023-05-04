Elementary Schools' Specials Petition

The petition titled “Keep the elementary specials rotation discussion open! 40 minutes is not enough!” launched on March 21st and in less than 2 days had 500 signatures. It now has over a thousand. Here is what it says:

The new elementary schools specials rotation cuts PE classes by over 50% and music classes by 60%.

All K-4 students will only have 36 PE classes each year, instead of the current 67 classes a year, 36 music classes instead of the current 88.

The 5 day rotation of PE, Music, Art, STEM, Library/Digital Literacy means our youngest learners only receive one 40 min class of each during the week. Teachers will divide their time between two or more buildings each week, doubling their class load with half the time to teach.

Lakewood City School administration needs to reconsider this decision. This schedule should not be implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.

An innovative specials rotation schedule should be based upon:

• Data and detailed research to understand which specials are most beneficial by age group.

• Teacher input from all elemen- tary grade levels.

• Open community discussion and feedback.

• Student well-being and growth.

You can find the petition at this address:

https://www.change.org/p/ keep-the-elementary-specials-rota- tion-discussion-open-40-min-is-not- enough?signed=true