Community Must Be Consulted On Changes To Elementary School Specials Schedule

The Lakewood City School Board was presented with a recommendation to change the specials rotation at the elementary schools. The change brings drastic cuts to current music and PE classes. At the March 20, 2023 board meeting, each board member referred to the presentation provided at the Feb 21st meeting as the source that will answer all questions the community has raised. In reviewing the video, 02/21/2023 Lakewood City Schools Board of Education Meeting - YouTube, and the presentation, there are a few items that should be further clarified to the community.

The co-facilitated committee of fourteen members met three times from November 2022 to January of 2023. The committee of specials and classroom teachers and administration explored what was being done in other districts. There was no research or in depth analysis of recommended course instruction for our youngest learners to figure out which specials provide the best foundation; they just explored ideas from other districts. One would think curriculum changes should warrant more consideration than what the neighbors are doing. Interestingly the districts are not noted in any capacity so one cannot determine which districts or how many were referenced. What made the scale on the rotations chart as “most common” vs “very few”? How do these other districts compare to Lakewood for population, teacher specialization, median income?

The committee members voted on a recommended schedule at their third meeting, with the 5-day rotation earning 57.1% of the vote. So, 8 committee members out of 14 determined the schedule for the upcoming school year. Eight associates determined that offering PE, Music, Art, STEM, Library/Digital Literacy once a week for each was the best course of action for our students. One wonders if the Physical Education and Art teachers that are noted for interest in year round instruction are content with only 40 minutes of instruction a week. Yes, it is year- round, for one 40 minute class a week.

PE class helps keep students active, teaches healthy habits, coordination, pro- vides a welcome outlet for all that energy. It will be curious to see how having 1440 minutes of PE a year will continue to do so as effectively as the current 2700 min- utes do.

The parent survey sent in November indicated that 315 people favored a year- round rotation with a potential addition of STEM. This community should be surveyed about the 5-day rotation that provides 40 minutes of a given special in a week. The rotation that would be replacing the current 100 minutes of music, PE, and art a week, from 3600 minutes of music a year to 1440 minutes. This should be open for public discussion and feedback.

A petition appealing to the board has been started at https://chng.it/TcN6pGv2

Thank you.



Lisa Majeski