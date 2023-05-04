City Council's Use Of American Rescue Plan Funds

Editor's note:The followiing letter was submitted to Council at the most recent Committee of the Whole meeting:

RE: American Rescue Plan Funds and City Council Priorities

Dear Colleagues:

As you know, the City of Lakewood has been awarded a generous amount of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be designated by the end of 2024, and drawn down by the end of 2026. City Council has worked diligently with the George Administration to utilize those funds for their many intended purposes, including a majority portion going toward our aging sewer and waste water treatment infrastructure.

In discussions with the George Administration, understanding their priorities and where they are both similar and different from those of City Council, I propose the following allocations of these one-time funds:

Allocate $600,000 to a shared City Council purpose. This is one we would collectively vote upon, and could take the form of multiple projects, one project or a shared project with the administration or another entity. Allocate $1,400,000 to divide amongst the seven members of City Council ($200,000 each) to help tackle emerging needs that may exist in individual wards or within individual priorities of City Council Members. Sharing and collaboration amongst members and the administration is not only allowed, it is encouraged. Allocate or defer $1,000,000 for the next City Council to utilize in 2024 and beyond, acknowledging that the needs of now and later may differ, and that these one-time funds do have a long window.

While this communication seeks to designate a total of $3,000,000 in ARPA funds to city council’s discretion, it also acknowledges that Lakewood’s needs and challenges are those of both the executive and legislative branch to tackle. This shared purpose is important. We ought not view a priority of the administration as “already taken” if shared resources might be beneficial and vice versa.

Likewise, for outside funding of priorities, we ought to consider if there are other, easily accessible funds from another source for the same purpose. Where Cuyahoga County has an existing ARPA priority, we might defer to those funds rather than using our own, for instance.

While there are nearby examples of ARPA funds being reclassified out of revenue replacement, we should still prioritize and promote projects that are within the scope of allowable ARPA guidelines. Similarly, as has been made clear, these are one-time funds. Thus, projects and proposals ought to be made with this in mind. Projects

that would add funding requirements upon the city beyond the use of these ARPA funds should not be considered. Examples include creating additional city positions, departments or other annual burdens.

Lastly, I propose a shared application process, so that our residents, non-profit organizations, city departments and others have a sole means to apply for funding as opposed to as many as seven different methods. This will also assist our council office in organizing projects and finding similarities.

I look forward to further discussion, but more importantly, I look forward to how we can work together for the betterment of life in Lakewood, Ohio.

Sincerely,

John Litten

Council President, Ward 3