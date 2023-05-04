April Events At Lakewood Public Library

Film- Signs of Humanity (2016)

Presented by Director Willie Baronet

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Over the years, artist and professor Willie Baronet has purchased thousands of signs created by people living on the streets. In 2014, Baronet and three other filmmakers went on a cross-country trip and interviewed more than 100 people. "Signs of Humanity" is a documentary about this trip that explores homelessness, compassion, humanity and the idea of home.

Join filmmaker Willie Baronet as he leads us in the screening of his film presented in collaboration with One Community Reads.

Meet the Author - "Hidden History of Cleveland Sports"

Book by Marc Bona

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Cleveland sports history goes well beyond The Shot, The Fumble, The Drive and so many other ignoble moments. Many of the city's most illustrious sports tales are long-forgotten chapters of tribulations and tragedy, of fleeting fame and enduring milestones. From basketball to boxing, hockey to Heisman, journalist Marc Bona chronicles more than a century of unremembered tales. Bona is a features writer for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Lakewood Public Cinema - "Vertigo" (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

Saturday April 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

A retired police detective (James Stewart) is hired by a rich businessman to shadow his wayward wife (Kim Novak). He pursues her all over San Francisco, eventually falling in love and becoming obsessed with her. Sexual obsession has always been a major theme of Hitchcock’s. With Stewart as his surrogate, this obsession has never been more obvious, or more personal. Terry Meehan presents a new series, Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963), introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

April 18, 2023 "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice" by Bryan Stevenson

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

April 20, 2023 "The Memory Man" by David Baldacci

Meet the Author- "A Life in the Wings"

Book by David Spero

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

David Spero has been a manager to Michael Stanley, Joe Walsh, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Dickey Betts, John Fogerty and a close friend to Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey. From cue card holder on the Upbeat show when he was thirteen years old to becoming one of the pioneers in the new FM Radio format, his career has spanned sixty years. He has stood ‘in the wings’ of some of rock and roll’s top acts. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.