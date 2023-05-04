100th Birthday Celebration

O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood hosted a milestone celebration for Charlotte Mattson, who turned 100 years old! Her sister, children, and the Mayor of Lakewood gathered for this celebration. It was an honor to host this celebration. We would like to thank Mayor George of Lakewood for taking the time to come out and honor Charlotte, who has been a Lakewood resident for over 76 Years! Happy Birthday Charlotte, thank you for choosing O’Neill Healthcare as your home.

Charlotte Mattson, originally from Wisconsin, settled in Lakewood in 1956. She was a hairdresser for many of those years and enjoyed bowling, traveling, and spending time

with her three wonderful children. Today you can find her at O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood playing bingo, crafting, and visiting with family.



O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood contains Skilled Nursing Care, Long-Term Care, Assisted Living, and Independent Living. For more information, or to schedule a tour call (440) 808-5500 or visit ONeillHC.com.

Olivia Dovin is the LNHA Administrator of O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood.