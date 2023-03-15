WordStage Literary Concerts Announces The Opening Of Its 2021-22 Season

WordStage Literary Concerts opens its 2023 Season with “A Salon for Mr. Lincoln” in the Wright Chapel of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church – 14502 Detroit Ave. in Downtown Lakewood on Saturday, March 18th at 7:00 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln was a great lover of music. His eclectic taste spanned everything from Grand Opera to Musical Hall ditties to stirring Hymns and Patriotic Anthems. Our program is based upon the many musical evenings he and Mary Todd Lincoln hosted during their residency at the White House, sharing their love of convivial conversation and memorable music, as well as Lincoln’s incognito visits to various Music Halls just to relax and be entertained.

The program will be performed by WordStage core company members, as well as guest artists Laura Van Dale and Abraham Roos, and accompanied on violin and piano by Carol Ruzicka and Patrick Wickliffe. Tickets may be reserved by calling 440-857-0717 or purchased via cash or check only at the door prior to the performance. For further information on this and other WordStage programs, please visit our website at www.wordstageohio.org.

Tim Tavcar is the Producing/Artistic Director of WordStage Literary Concerts in residence at the Wright Chapel in the Lakewood Presbyterian Church.