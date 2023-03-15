Upcoming H2O Events

The City of Lakewood’s H2O “Help to Others” youth volunteer program has a busy season coming up! The H2O HOME ALONE youth safety and independence course, designed by high school leaders, is offered twice - on Wednesday, March 29th and Thursday, April 6th. This course conveys important safety information to 9–12-year-old students through engaging presentations.

The youth in attendance rotate with an assigned group through six interactive lessons. The topics covered include Mental Health and Wellness, Internet Safety, First Aid, Emergencies (including making emergency calls), Tricky People and Street Smarts (covering safety concerns encountered to and from home), and Routines and Siblings (conflict mediation, establishing healthy routines, and family communication).

A parent or guardian is required to attend, and they learn updated safety information from professionals as well. This course is a wonderful foundation for families to start discussing independence and to extend those conversations throughout adolescence. Parents who attended past sessions have said, “You will learn things you didn’t already know or think about,” “a great way to empower our kids and each other,” and “It’s a must! Attend multiple years.”

If you have a child ages 9-12, don’t miss out on this opportunity! Thanks to a grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, this program is offered with enhancements (including a first aid kit for each attending family). Registration is required, limited to Lakewood residents, and can be found at https://H2OHOMEALONEMarch29.eventbrite.com or https://H2OHOMEALONEApril6.eventbrite.com (Guests need to register for their choice of date, not both).

On April 1st, the annual spring tradition, Breakfast with the Bunny, returns to Lakewood! This year, the exciting twist is that the four seatings of breakfast are hosted at Cove Community Center. Like previous years, the event includes a pancake breakfast, raffle baskets, and photo opportunities with the bunny. Registration is not limited to Lakewood residents and is currently available at: https://BreakfastWiththeBunny2023.eventbrite.com

Finally, it is almost time to sign up for H2O Summer Service Camp. Eligible campers must be Lakewood residents who will be in 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the fall of 2023. We have four sessions to choose from (campers may attend one) and each is packed with service, friends, speakers, philanthropy, fun, and learning. Registration opens on March 20th and we anticipate that it will fill up. More information and registration can be found here: https://H2OSummerServiceCamp2023.eventbrite.com

For links to these events, or more information about the City of Lakewood’s H2O program, visit our page on the City of Lakewood’s site at www.h2olakewood.org, email Emmie Hutchison at emmie.hutchison@lakewoodoh.net or call 216-529-6045.

H2O is a youth volunteer program sponsored by the City of Lakewood’s Division of Youth Office. H2O receives tremendous support from the Lakewood City Schools, the Lakewood Foundation, generous donors and a dedicated group of adult volunteers.