Rood Food And Pie

This was my first time making restaurant reservations; it was a real crowd-pleaser! Everyone we invited to Rood enjoyed it.



Rood has a fairly unique menu, but we were thrilled when we saw it. While the offerings were different from what we’d usually go for, everything sounded amazing. Both the food and the cocktails were incredibly enticing and, honestly, I wish I could have tried one of each item.



The server was very kind and patient and even recommended her favorite dishes and drinks. She definitely made the experience even better. Good service is a major plus and it was fantastic being served by someone who seemed so knowledgeable about the menu.



After reviewing the menu, I decided to order based on the server's recommendations. She recommended Arancini, crisp mozzarella-stuffed risotto resting on a delicious arrabbiata sauce, sweet corn crab cakes placed on top of velvety grits, charred octopus (tasted like grilled pork ribs), and focaccia.



These were all appetizers. We decided that getting a sampler of appetizers to share would be more fun than each getting individual entrées, but next time I’d love to order the Cajun shrimp and grits!



I also decided to be bold and order a cocktail. I ordered the caramel turtle chocolate whisky and coffee with whipped cream from the “Coffee Cocktails” menu. The whipped cream tasted amazing and the waitress informed me that it was made from scratch in-house. I love that extra homemade touch.



While sipping on my drink, I sat and took in the simple beauty of the restaurant, from the brick walls and grass paneling to the soft but vibrant hues of neon lights. The bar area was hidden behind the body of a trailer. Even though it was starting to get busy, it was still fairly quiet and peaceful.



Our food arrived quickly with plenty of extra plates so that we could share. The food tasted incredible! Each platter was hot, fresh, and had a homemade taste. The dishes were all as unique as they seemed on the menu, and they were all delicious. The dishes were incredibly filling despite being appetizers.



Pleased with our meals, we decided to stay for dessert. Again, I asked the server what she suggested. She recommended salt and honey custard with a side of whipped cream. This was a savory dish that had a very unique flavor, but it was delicious. It even came with a small bottle of bee pollen which I sprinkled on the pie. This tiny detail really elevated the already incredible dish.



Be sure to go online and make reservations for Rood. You will not be disappointed.



Rood Food and Pie, 17001 Madison Ave (rfpie.com)



Pebbles Brown is a foodie. She is excited to share the things that interest her the most: Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her journey, she will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else. All of her content is entirely unique to her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes you enjoy what she has to say.