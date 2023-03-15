Park Ambassadors Program

The City of Lakewood is working with new partner, Block by Block for the Parks Ambassador Program this spring and we are looking for individuals to serve as park ambassadors to staff city parks during the warm weather months. These ambassadors, titled Neighborhood Safety Specialists, will add safety services outside of traditional uniformed officers which helps to achieve a holistic approach to public safety.



“Ambassador programs with elements of safety work have been implemented across the U.S. by cities, neighborhoods, and community groups, including at least a half dozen locally in Cuyahoga County,” explained Mayor George. “The model will use trained personnel to provide a stable, friendly presence in our parks, interacting in a positive way with the public while also helping to identify and report potential safety issues before they arise or escalate.” The Mayor noted that the ambassadors will wear easily identifiable uniforms and ride bicycles to traverse the parks and provide a visible presence.



Neighborhood Safety Specialists will patrol 5 Lakewood parks (Lakewood, Madison, Cove, Kauffman, Wagar) on foot and bike to provide a stable, friendly, presence. Part of their duties will involve being on the lookout for and serving as a deterrent to unwanted behavior and activity to identify and report potential issues before they arise or escalate.



Ambassadors will be in our community parks on a seasonal basis and will be active seven days a week from 1:30pm-10:00pm.



Want to learn more and apply for the position?



Visit blockbyblock.com, click on the green “apply” icon in the top right corner of the page, go to the “where” search bar and type in Lakewood, Oh and this will bring up “Neighborhood Safety Specialist” for Lakewood (job req is #BBB-1604) then simply apply.