Mayor's Corner: Access To Our Waterfront

We can all agree that our city is truly fortunate to sit on the shores of Lake Erie. Having direct access to our state’s most important public asset provides immense benefits to the people of Lakewood. The team at City Hall is interested in finding ways to offer Lakewood residents more opportunities to enjoy Lake Erie. It’s a shared goal that we have also heard often from many of you, our constituents.

With this in mind, the City is undertaking a Lakewood Park Waterfront Access Feasibility Study. This study is an effort to determine how we can realize more elements of the Lakewood Park Master Plan, which envisioned multiple points of access to the lake. The feasibility study is funded in part by a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through their Coastal Management Assistance Grant.

The Master Plan included some elements that have been completed – including the wonderful Solstice Steps that so many enjoy daily. Other elements are still under consideration, and this process will help us understand not only where the highest priorities and benefits are possible, but also what the costs and public will to realize those items are. One example I often hear is a desire for access to the water somewhere within Lakewood Park, and a pier is one piece of the Master Plan that will be evaluated. Overall, our goal is to consider multiple points of access, and build on the momentum we have at Lakewood Park to continue to make this gem shine.

On March 22, 2023 at 6:00 pm, our Planning and Development Department will join with our consultant, The SmithGroup, to host a virtual public meeting to kick off the study. Lakewood residents are encouraged to join and share your thoughts – we need to hear your input to make this process a success. Please go to the Planning and Development page on the City of Lakewood website to register, or click: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-park-waterfront-access-feasibility-study/. You can also contact the Planning & Development Department directly at (216) 529-6630 or via email at planning@lakewoodoh.net.

Related to our work on the Lakewood Park access to Lake Erie, the City also remains in deep conversations with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, Department of Public Works, and Executive’s Office on the potential for a public access trail along the Gold Coast. This is another potential gamechanger for adding access to Lake Erie that is being explored in partnership with the owners and residents in the 13 high rise buildings along the coast. We hope to have more updates on this project in the months to come.