LHS Model UN Club Shines At CWRU

Congratulations to the Lakewood High School Model UN Club for a stellar performance at this semester's Cleveland Council on World Affairs Conference held at Case Western Reserve University.

Parker Toke and Jack Phillips won an Excellent Delegation. Honorable Mention Awards went to Aribeth Moore-Gucik, Tarik Ibrisagic & Milo Horseman. Good job by advisor Ms Kindstrand and the entire club!

Thanks so much to the Lakewood Ranger Education Foundation, who, through the Margaret Warner Teacher grants, helps make experiences like this possible, and to Ms Kinstrand, an outstanding advisor that stepped up to fill this volunteer position..