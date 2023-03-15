Do The Bunny Hop And Hop On Over

There are two opportunities for the families in Lakewood to participate in Easter Egg Hunts. On Saturday April 1, Lakewood Lutheran School, 14560 Madison Avenue will host their Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 am. Grace Preschool will host their hunt on Saturday April 8 also starting at 11 am. Both events are open to all families for children ages 10 and under. Activities and refeshments are also on the menu at both locations. Keep a keen eye out for the Easter Bunny. You might even get a picture with the bunny! Smile!

Hope you hop on over!