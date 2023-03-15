Do The Bunny Hop And Hop On Over
There are two opportunities for the families in Lakewood to participate in Easter Egg Hunts. On Saturday April 1, Lakewood Lutheran School, 14560 Madison Avenue will host their Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 am. Grace Preschool will host their hunt on Saturday April 8 also starting at 11 am. Both events are open to all families for children ages 10 and under. Activities and refeshments are also on the menu at both locations. Keep a keen eye out for the Easter Bunny. You might even get a picture with the bunny! Smile!
Hope you hop on over!
Naomi Schiffrik
Born and raised in Lakewood. Graduate of Lakewood High School class of 1968. Currently administrator for Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood. Started this preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street and now is held in Grace Lutheran Church. Was a teacher in Cleveland Public schools and several Lutheran schools for more than 35 years. Happily married for 50 years, mother of 3 and grandmother of 6.