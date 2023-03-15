District Begins Facilities Usage Study

The Lakewood City Schools has secured the services of the architectural firm GPD Group to conduct a facility study to assist in the assessment of the current use of District facilities and explore opportunities to maximize the use of those facilities and resources. The study will include an assessment of existing conditions and use, a review of educational programming needs, a review of enrollment projections, and the facilitation of a Facility Study Task Force to provide feedback and develop recommendations for facility improvements. The task force is comprised of staff, parents and community members.

“As educational leaders, we have a responsibility to care for, protect, and maintain our facilities and buildings,” said Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki. “Additionally, we have the responsibility to periodically review the use of our facilities and the role each facility plays in helping us achieve our mission in ways that are financially responsible, sustainable, and provide the greatest opportunities for our students’ growth.”

Over the coming months, updates on the progress of this process will be posted regularly on the District website. The District will also be hosting a series of community engagement events and opportunities for feedback later this spring.

“The Lakewood City Schools is fortunate to have a long history of support and partnership with the community,” said Board of Education President Michael J. Callahan. “The community has supported the district’s mission of developing responsible citizens who are critical and creative thinkers, committed to lifelong learning, invested in a diverse society, and prepared for technological and global opportunities through many ways, including the building of excellent educational and athletic facilities for our students and community members.”

The results of the facility study and work of the Facility Study Task Force, which had its first meeting March 8, may result in some recommendations being made by the end of the summer and presented to the Board of Education for further consideration. The District is hopeful that the outcomes of this study will provide valuable information and recommendations that can help guide the District in its planning for the future use of its facilities.

“We are committed to continuing our partnership with the community and engaging stakeholders,” remarked Niedzwiecki. “Providing excellent educational opportunities for all students and citizens of Lakewood City Schools remains the heart of our mission.”