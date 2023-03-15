Cove Community Center Partners with Colors+

In partnership with Colors+, an LGBTQ+ Youth Center in Fairview Park, the Cove Community Center is hosting two regular programs for families in the Lakewood community.



Connections Drop-In is an open afterschool space where youth from ages 11-19 can enjoy connecting with one another while focusing on emotional, social, and mental wellness skills in a judgement free environment. Connections Drop-in is held at the Cove Community Center on Mondays from 3:30-5:00 p.m.



Parent Connections provides an environment for parents/caregivers to gather in discussion to support one another and learn how to support a child who has come out as trans, gender expansive, or when a child is beginning to question their LGBTQ+ identity. This group meets on the second Monday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.



For more information about these programs please contact Jessica Parker at jessica.parker@lakewoodoh.net or 216-529-5018.



