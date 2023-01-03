Do you know or remember in the 40's, 50's and possibly into the 60's, when family entertainment was gathering around the huge, floor model Philco Radio? We would be listening to Burns and Allen, Mr. and Mrs. North, the crime mystery detectives, and The Lone Ranger when suddenly a phone would ring through the radio's speakers!



A male voice answered with, "Duffy's Tavern, where the elite meet to eat. Archie the manager speakin'. Duffy ain't here… Oh. Hello Duffy." And then the laughter began!



Well, you might like to know that Lakewood has a place where the elite meet to eat as well and it's "The Place to Be" on Warren at Detroit Avenue. I like to refer to it as Lakewood's "Souper Bowl" as Chef George makes outstanding soups-- so good, that many patrons take orders home with them. Different every day, some of my favorites are classics like Manhatten style Clam Chowder, Tomato Basil, Broccoli Cheddar, and homemade Vegetable. Then there are unique soups known only to TPTB, like George's unique Stuffed Green Pepper soup, and the Creamy Lobster and Shrimp soup. So good.



Sometimes, I'll even order soup with my breakfast, which is great as well. The list of omelets are all worth trying. Don't overlook the "Greek" or "Crazy" omelets. You can request to "add color" green for spinach or white for onions. The staff is accommodating and the service is outstanding!



As you enter The Place To Be, Maria will greet and seat you. Christine, Faye or Poppi will take your order and engage in pleasant conversation before turning your order in to Chris, Jimmy, Gus, and "Souperman" George for perfect preparation.



Try it, you'll like it. The food, the conversation, and the laughs.

Your neighbor,

Ed Denk