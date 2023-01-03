Starr Gazer

MARCH



ARIES: The Ram is torn between being seen & taking care of business behind the scenes this St. Patty’s Day…with Jupiter in the 1st house of the physical self, take it easy on the Irish Beer.



TAURUS: The Bull will certainly feel like coming out of the Bull Pen & partying since the Sun is shining on its house of friendships, but you have Jupiter exposing the hidden pot o’ gold.



GEMINI: The Twins will probably start their Irish Jig from the office where the Shamrocks are lighting the place up; Jupiter invites all your friends & associatiates, Oh Danny Boy, lookout.



CANCER: The Crab may be sipping an Irish Coffee in a Castle in Ireland, the Sun is shining on foreign lands, & Jupiter is bringing the rainbow to your professional arena, may the road rise.



LEO: The Lion/Lioness can’t hide his Blarney from the Jungle, the Sun is shining on his house of secrets & his/her good luck has landed in a Jungle overseas, top o’ the morning to ya…



VIRGO: Virgo has the Irish Luck this month; Jupiter, the giver of blessings, has landed in your house of other people’s money & the Sun in your partnership house. Be sure to share the green.



LIBRA: Libras, you’ll have to decide between the corned beef at your favorite taphouse or being with your Cailin; if you value your health, you’ll take the Lassie to the Pub & enjoy both of ‘em.



SCORPIO: The Scorpion has the Irish Luck smiling on its house of romance while Jupiter is sitting in the place of health, a bit of Irish wisdom for ya; easy does it on the beer & the Lassies.



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s bow & arrow is pointed toward the gaff; put some corned beef & cabbage in the crockpot & entertain the wee little ones with some old-fashioned Irish Karaoke.



CAPRICORN: The Goat can take the office with him; by taking himself out in the community to reveal a bit of the craic at the neighborhood pub, sharing a Guinness with his co-workers…



AQUARIUS: Aquarians have the luck of the Euro in their pockets, with the wind at their back this St. Patty’s Day, with the Sun shining its golden beams on your house of finances, draiocht.



PISCES: Rainbows abound across the Fish’s Brooke this St. Patty’s Day…Jupiter is sending its blessings with extra Euros; look for the Leprechaun sitting with the Pot o’ Gold by the Shamrock.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.