March Events At Lakewood Public Library

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

March 16, 2023 "Daisy Darker" by Alice Feeney

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

March 21, 2023 "Sankofa" by Chibundu Onuzo

Meet the Author – "The Seeds of Greatness are Within You"

Book by Wayne Dawson

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

"Where I didn't achieve, you will achieve."- Annie L. Dawson

Fueled by those prophetic words and constant reassurance from his mother, Wayne Dawson, the lead anchor of Fox 8 in the Morning, overcame the crime-ridden neighborhoods of his youth, his parents' spiraling marriage and years of juvenile delinquency to become one of the most beloved and successful broadcasters in Northeast Ohio television history. In this revealing memoir, the venerable newsman reveals the stunning details of his hard won path to excellence. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

The Friends of Lakewood Public Library now have regular Booksale hours from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Most books are 50 cents. The sale is located at the Main Library.

