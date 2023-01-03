Lincoln Community Raises $8400 At Jump Rope For Heart
Congratulations to the Lincoln community for raising more than $8,400 for the American Heart Association during its Jump Rope for Heart campaign! The school celebrated with a joyous assembly with an amazing performance by the Jump Rope Club, led by Mrs. Anderson, and of course the traditional pie-the-teacher-in-the-face event for the top fundraisers! A fun way to celebrate a meaningful achievement!
Volume 19, Issue 5, Posted 8:21 PM, 03.01.2023