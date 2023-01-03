LHS Spring Musical Set For March 10-12

The Lakewood High School Barnstormers Drama Club and the George P. Read Performing Arts Department proudly present "Anastasia: The Musical!" Inspired by the beloved film, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of 1920s Paris, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.



Tickets for the musical are available at a presale discount price online of $8. Tickets are $10 at the door. The Barnstormer spring musicals are always a bargain for such great entertainment! Performances are March 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm in the Civic Auditorium. Go to www.payschoolsevents.com to buy your presale tickets.