Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. Registration is required.

Main Library- Tuesdays, March 7- March 28, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, March 8- March 29, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Thursdays, March 9- March 30, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. Registration is required.

Wednesdays, March 8- March 29, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, March 9- March 30, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Tuesdays, March 7- March 28, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.



Adapted Story Time

For You and Your 3-to 7-Year-Old Child. In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers in a safe, supportive environment, where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend. Please register each child who will attend. Registration is required. Register online at https://connectingforkids.org/library.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 2:00pm - 3:00pm



Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

or Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade. Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us as we read A New Home for Leo by Olena Kalishuk and create a piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm



