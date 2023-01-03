Lakewood Kiwanis’ Harding Builder’s Club Builds Leaders

March 20th thru the 24th, 2023 is Kiwanis International recognition week for Kiwanis Builders. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is proud to sponsor 1 Builder's Club at Harding Junior High.

Builder’s is a youth leadership club in the Kiwanis family for middle school. Each Builder's club has a school/administrator advisor and Lakewood Kiwanian advisor. The club officers are elected at the beginning of the school year and installed by a Kiwanian officer.

After that is in place, the voting of projects by the kids is done for the year. Our Builder’s projects include food drives, dog blankets for The Alaskan Iditarod Race, and fundraising efforts for world projects, such as World Wildlife Association. The kids learn that they have a voice in the club and need to make the commitment to complete their projects.

Leadership in school and community is supported by both the school faculty advisor and Lakewood Kiwanis.

Kiwanis International Builder’s motto is "Building Leaders" and Harding School Builders are doing that today.

Go Harding Builders! Lakewood Kiwanis is proud of you.