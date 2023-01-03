CityMusic Cleveland Returns To Lakewood Congregational Church For Upcoming Concert

Mark your calendar for Friday, March 17 for a concert you won’t want to miss! CityMusic Cleveland returns to Lakewood Congregational Church as klezmer and classical melodies swirl together in Osvaldo Golijov’s epic work, "The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind." This virtuous piece will be performed by CityMusic Cleveland principal clarinetist Daniel Gilbert and conducted by Joel Smirnoff. Also on the program is Beethoven’s "'Kreutzer' Sonata Op. 47," in a rare arrangement for string orchestra.



CityMusic Cleveland is a professional chamber orchestra dedicated to making classical music accessible through free concerts and innovative programming throughout Northeast Ohio. This concert will take place Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Congregational Church at 1375 W Clifton Blvd. Admission is free.



For more information and to make a donation, visit citymusiccleveland.org.



