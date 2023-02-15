Should Have Been Mentioned In Advertisers That Power Us

In the first issue of the year, I was bursting with pride that Jim O'Bryan and the Lakewood Observer were inducted into the Cleveland Press Club Journalism Hall Of Fame. We humbly wanted to thank everyone who made it possible and take them into history with us. We spent weeks compiling lists of everyone who has taken part. It has been brought to my attention that sadly, a very important supporter was left out.



Carolyn Ostrom, with Lakewood Seventh Day Adventist Church has been a supporter of the Lakewood Observer continuously for years since the very early days of the paper. Through thick and thin, Carolyn has always stepped up to keep civic journalism thriving in this town. We are proud to have the church events and public service announcements like their monthly Red Cross Blood Drives in our paper. It truly is advertisers like this who keep us going every month. We are forever grateful. You deserve to be recognized, thank you from all of us.