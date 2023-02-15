PTA Reflections Celebrate Student Creativity

The creativity and imagination of Lakewood City Schools' students were celebrated at the annual Lakewood PTA Council Reflections Ceremony, held Feb. 8 at Garfield Middle School. Sixty-seven art submissions from across the District were honored. Of those 67 pieces of art, 25 were chosen to move on to the state PTA judging, with winners to be announced in late spring. Overall, 90 students entered the contest. The Reflections program offers students from schools with active PTAs the opportunity to create works of art for fun and recognition. Students in preschool through grade 12 are encouraged to submit works in seven arts areas: literature, dance choreography, film/video production, musical composition, photography and visual arts. All entries must follow a chosen theme, which this year was “Show Your Voice.”

Each school with a PTA can send up to 24 entries to the district level judging. Among works chosen for district-level recognition, the highest scoring works as deemed by a panel of judges evaluating on artistic merit, creativity and interpretation of the theme, move on to Columbus to compete with students’ work from around the state.

Here are the honorees. The bold names are of students moving on in the competition.

Visual Arts

Josette Ballou – An Empty Room Maggie Barmann – Unconditional Haley Benjamin – Better Off Unsaid Lilly Benjamin – Show It, Because They Won’t Hear It Mackenzie Brown – In Water Olivia Brown – Self Sustenance Sam Browning – Memory Kayen Bruce – The Camera of the Eye Nikita Budway -Emotion Izabella Chambers-Decker– Transformation Cameron Crouch – My Voice

12. Eric Day – Nature Landscape

13. Helen Fraunfelder – Rule by Her

14. Kaydence Ginnard – Transformation of Medusa

15. Safa Jabarkhil - Free Flying

16. Ryedan Jones – Untitled

17. Molly Keane – To See the Truth

18. Sarah Kpaw – Star Crossed

19. Halla Kutkut – Show Your Voice

20. Jacqueline Lyall – Sunset

21. Madeline Magda-McKing - Save Our Oceans

22. Anna Maurer – What Do You Think?

23. Mae Mohar – For the Sake of Tradition

24. Milena Osborne – Lovely Forests

25. Marissa Parkison – Expression Through Music

26. Ler Lay Pau – At Peace

27. Alexis Perry - Gooby

28. Millie Phillips Miller – Dark Depths

29. Thay Klu Plar - One at a Time

30. Brynn Reali – The Art Within

31. Morgan Rice – Tree of Life

32. Owen Ritchie – Life, Death. And Confusion

33. Ava Schmoldt – Stay Connected

34. Elizabeth Schuldt – Feeling Small

35. Layla Smith – Home of Lakewood

36. Kiana Tousley – Sketchbook Spread (But Bigger)

37. Hsa Eh Kpru Wah – Show Your Voice

38. Jianna Wise – Splitting Headache

Dance

1. Meredith Barcelona – Juxtaposing Freedoms

Literature

Leena Adams – The Voice Meredith Barcelona – What I Want to Be While I Grow Up Adam Benhaddou – Wake Up to Reality! Reagan Bratko – Showing My Voice Rowan Brown – The Voice of Speech Leah Campbell – A Day with the Prized Puggle Willow Detmar- That Which Made Me Bloom Olive Diemert – Dead End Convo Jazi Dunay –Show Your Voice Maddie Ellis- Peeking Through the Shadows

11. Delaney Garcia – Sports is More Than Just a Physical Game

12. Cami Fisher – Just Smile

13. Fiona Gjermeni-Using My Voice

14. Mateo Guajardo-Who’s Really Listening?

15. Ella Hartranft – Women Have Worth

16. Lucy Henrikson – Artwork with Trembly Hands

17. Ed Horton- What My Voice Says

18. McKenna Hunt – The Freedom Fight

19. Emily Jarecke – Authentic Voice

20. Aniya Johnson – Importance in Life

21. Amalija Marich – A Voiceless Voice

22. Bella Marzicola – Perfect Mistake

23. Emily Potoczak – Show Your Voice

24. Bode Smith – The Frustrations of a Young Adult

25. Arabella Spear – Little Lightning Baby

26. Ashley Van Gunten – This Essay Will Not Be Televised

27. Andrew Winters – Challenges and Adaptation

28. Corrine Wroblewski – Hair Dye