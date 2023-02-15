Lakewood Photographer Unleashes Pooch Playoffs National Competition and Fundraiser

I am the owner of Stephen Mitchell Brown Photography, and have always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Brady’s K9 Fund presented itself, I jumped on it.

A group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find Northeast Ohio’s Ulti-Mutt Cute Dog as a way to help out Brady’s K9 Fund.

When Iwas researching what charity I wanted to partner with, I came across Brady’s K9 Fund and was so moved by their story and mission, I knew right away they were the ones I wanted to work with.