Lakewood Kiwanis KKids Awareness Week

February 13-17, 2023 is Kiwanis International recognition week for Kiwanis K Kids. Lakewood Kiwanis is proud to sponsor 4 K Kid Clubs in our community: Grant Elementary School, Horace Mann Elementary School, Horizon Before and After Care at Harrison and Emerson Elementary Schools.

K Kids is the youngest youth leadership club in the Kiwanis family. Each K Kids club has a school/administrator advisor and Lakewood Kiwanian advisor. Each club has their leadership team of K Kids selected through essays submitted or elected at the beginning of school. After that is in place, the voting of projects by the kids are done for the year. Our K Kids projects include food drives, community trash cleanup in the Spring and local initiatives that they have chosen to do. The kids learn that they have a voice in the club and need to make the commitment to complete their projects. As advisors, we try to have different speakers come in to connect the kids to the community service they complete. Win, win for all. Lakewood Kiwanis also sponsors Builders Club at Harding Junior High.

Our K Kids have been busy this school year. Grant School K Kids recognized their local veterans with a breakfast and promoted the Thanksgiving food drive at the school for LCAC (Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp.) . Horace Mann KKids hosted a joint winter decoration project with The Haven. 7 Haven residents traveled over to the school and worked with the kids. Horace Mann KKids are also planning to have an Alex’s Lemonade Stand in March for Pediatric Cancer. Recently, Horizon K Kids at both Harrison and Emerson Elementary made Snowman Soup (hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, a candy cane and a holiday poem) for a homeless ministry in the area. And in December, the KKids made dog biscuits and blankets for City Dogs in Cleveland.

K Kids motto is to Build Leaders, and Lakewood K Kids are doing it in Lakewood. #Kids Need Kiwanis