Growing Lacrosse In Lakewood

Over the last two decades, lacrosse has been the fastest-growing team sport in the United States. Lakewood Saints Lacrosse is a Club Lacrosse program open to boys and girls enrolled in grades 2 through 8 living in Lakewood or Cleveland. The season runs from March through May and is a whole lot of fun to watch and play.

Lacrosse is a team sport that was invented by Native North Americans. Its name was dehuntshigwa'es in Onondaga ("men hit a rounded object"), da-nah-wah'uwsdi in Eastern Cherokee ("little war"), Tewaarathon in Mohawk language ("little brother of war"), and baaga'adowe in Ojibwe ("bump hips").

Each player has a stick (crosse) with a net on the end that is used for throwing and catching a rubber ball. The object is to advance the ball into your opponent’s end and score a goal. Lacrosse incorporates concepts from several sports including soccer, basketball and hockey. It doesn’t matter how big or how small you are, there’s a place for you in lacrosse. Speed, skill and smarts are just as important as size on the lacrosse field. Men’s lacrosse allows for varying levels of body contact requiring more protective equipment, while women’s lacrosse is a non-contact sport requiring less.

Lakewood Saints Lacrosse is a member of USA Lacrosse, North Coast Chapter and the Northern Ohio Lacrosse League. Lakewood Saints Lacrosse provides every athlete the opportunity to enter, enjoy and excel by learning and playing lacrosse in a way that’s best for each stage of growth and development. Boys and girls are divided into Learn To Play (Grade 2), Bantam (Grades 3-4), Youth (Grades 5-6) and Middle School (Grades 7-8). New players are accepted at all levels with the goal of developing knowledge and skill from year to year.

The season runs from March through May, with practices occurring twice per week and games/tournaments scheduled once a week or every other week depending on age. Registration for this season is open from now through March 6th. Registration and additional information can be found at: http://saintslacrosse.org/

Parent information nights will be held during Preseason Practice Sessions on:

Saturday, February 11th at 7:30pm at Force Sports Westlake off of Detroit Road

Sunday, February 26th at 7:30pm at Force Sports Rocky River off of Center Ridge Road

We are always looking for new players, coaches and volunteers. If you are interested or have any questions please contact Drew Ferguson at SaintsLAXLakewood@gmail.com

In the Lakewood community, Ferguson serves as Commissioner for Lakewood Saints Lacrosse and hopes to continue to grow the sport. He spends his free time outdoors with his wife and two sons, on the water, camping, fishing, skiing and biking.