On National Pizza Day, last week on February 9th, Lakewood’s newest and most anticipated eatery joined thousands of pizzerias across the US in the annual Pizza Across America day. Participating members commit to donating pizzas to shelters, food pantries, and kitchens in an effort to bring attention to food insecurity in our country. Slice Out Hunger is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that has raised millions of dollars to fund hunger-relief efforts around the US since its founding in 2009. Boom’s Pizza is one of only six member pizzerias in Ohio!



“We are so thrilled to be part of the Lakewood community and to have an opportunity to give back through our membership with the Slice Out Hunger program, said Ben Bebenroth, chef, and owner of Boom’s Pizza. “As we join pizzerias across the country in donating pizzas to those in need, we couldn’t be happier to work with Lakewood Community Services Center to make this happen right in our neighborhood.”



Pizza Across America is not the first connection Boom’s has made with LCSC in the short time they have been in Lakewood. As they prepared for opening day, Boom’s donated “practice pizzas” for delivery to our food clients throughout the community and Chef Ben was the second celebrity chef to participate in LCSC’s À La Cart, our series of free cooking demos presented by popular local chefs and hosted at Cove Community Center. Taking time out of the hectic run up to their grand opening signals Boom’s commitment to Lakewood and to our residents.



“LCSC has had tremendous support from the food service industry in Lakewood, beginning with the End Hunger in Lakewood events spearheaded by Matt Fish, chef owner of Melt Bar and Grilled,” said LCSC Executive Director Trish Rooney. “We hope to bring that popular event back and look forward to adding Boom’s Pizza to the long list of participating local restaurants committed to supporting our work.”



You can check out Boom’s menu at https://www.boomspizza.com/



